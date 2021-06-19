17th Century paintings found in highway dumpster

The German police has recently appealed for information about the possible owners of two beautiful 17th-century paintings discovered in a highway rest stop dumpster.

Police said that a 64-year-aged man had found the oil paintings at the rest stop near Ohrenbach in central Germany previous month.

‘The man later handed these paintings to the police in the western city of Cologne. An initial assessment by an art expert concluded that the two framed paintings were originals,’ police said.

One is an amazing self-portrait by Pietro Belloti dating back to 1665, in which the Italian artist can be seen smiling.

The other painting is a splendid portrait of a boy by the 17th-century Dutch artist Samuel van Hoogstraten, date unknown.

It is great to see that various historical paintings by noted artists are coming to the limelight these days. Art buffs will definitely love both the fantastic paintings by these great artists.