Covid Update: India shows steady decline

New Delhi: On Saturday, India reported 60,753 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 1,647 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 2,98,23,546 and the death toll to 3,85,137. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.98 percent, which has been less than five percent for 12 consecutive days, adding that the weekly positivity rate has declined to 3.58 percent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.29 percent.

Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 37th consecutive day. The number of people who have recovered from the disease increased to 2,86,78,390, while the number of active cases stands at 7,60,019, the lowest in 74 days. Active cases comprise 2.55 percent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.16 percent.

Kerala reported 12,469 new infections, followed by Maharashtra (9,798), Tamil Nadu (8,633), Andhra Pradesh (6,341), Karnataka (5,783), Delhi (165), and West Bengal (2,700).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (59,26,919), Karnataka (27,77,752), Kerala (27,86,412), Tamil Nadu (24,06,497), and Andhra Pradesh (18,39,243).

As many as 19,02,009 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of tests rose to 38,92,07,637.

Cumulatively, 27,23,88,783 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.