Defining the boundaries: Jammu & Kashmir begins the first task

Jammu and Kashmir: The delimitation commission for Jammu and Kashmir has started the process by writing to all 20 District Commissioners (DCs) to gauge demographics, topography, as well as political ambitions of the districts. letters were sent to all DCs in the first week of june , and although the commission asked for a response within two days, all DCs responded at the end of that week.

By the end of March, the funding for delineating Assembly and parliamentary constituencies had been extended for one more year. Nonetheless, District Development Council (DDC) polls that were held a year ago on older patterns, based mostly on the 2011 census, would not be held until the delimitation process is complete.

The state of Jammu and Kashmir was kept out of the delimitation train when it was applied to the rest of the nation (between 2002-2008), as the delimitation of Assembly seats fell below the Jammu and Kashmir Constitution and its Representation of People Act. After becoming a Union Territory, the delimitation commission was formed to mark out Assembly and Parliament seats.

Initially, the commission that included Ranjana Prakash Desai (retired) and two other members planned to meet in February 2021, where only two out of its five affiliate members attended. Union Minister Jitendra Singh and Parliamentary nominee Jugal Kishore Singh also attended. But leaders like Dr. Farooq Abdullah, Hasnain Masoodi, and Mohammad Akbar Lone preferred to be absent.

Read more: China and Pakistan to join forces for Cyber war

In addition, the delimitation exercise is a difficult and delicate process of determining seats for the Assembly and Parliament. As a result of this first communication, the delimitation commission has raised hopes that the process has begun.