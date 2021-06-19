Earthquake of 4.2 magnitude strikes

Guwahati: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4.2 magnitude on the Richter scale jolted Assam. National Center for Seismology (NCS) confirmed this. The epicenter of the earthquake was near Tezpur and with a depth of 30 km. This is the fifth earthquake reported in the state during the last 24 hours. No causality, injury or damage to property was reported.

Earlier on Friday, another earthquake measuring 4.1 magnitude hit the state. Besides Assam, an earthquake of magnitude 3 with epicenter in Chandel district of Manipur was recorded on Friday and another 2.6-magnitude tremor with epicenter in West Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya. A strong 6.4-magnitude quake had shaken Assam on April 28.

As per NCS, the north-eastern region of India lies in a high seismic zone.