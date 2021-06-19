Father’s Day 2021: Types of dad based on Zodiac signs

Fathers play an important role in their children’s life, and Father’s Day is dedicated to them. It is observed annually in several countries around the world, including the United States and Canada. This year, Father’s Day will be celebrated on June 20. On the eve of Father’s Day, find out what kind of a father you are based on your Zodiac sign.

Check out these predictions by astrologer Pandit Sujeet Ji Maharaj:

Mesha (Aries)

Those born under this Zodiac sign are very committed to raising their children. Though they are generally of loving and caring nature, they also scold their children often. The main reason for this is Mangal’s (Mars’) influence.

Vrishabha (Taurus)

People born on this Zodiac sign are very creative as far as their bonding with their children is concerned, essentially because of the impact of Shukra (Venus). They politely excuse their children for their wrongdoings.

Mithuna (Gemini)

Under the influence of Budh (Mercury), Geminis are good orators and great fathers. Hence, people of this Zodiac sign give their children basic life lessons through their speech.

Karka (Cancer)

This Zodiac sign has great imaginative powers due to Chandra’s (the Moon’s) influence. They will be great storytellers for their children.

Simha (Leo)

Leos are influenced by the Sun, a celestial body that plays the role of a father in the Solar system. The Leo fathers are tough on their children, but they give them love and affection as well.

Kanya (Virgo)

People of this Zodiac sign become great dads. And, they are capable of solving problems by talking to their kids and finding solutions.

Tula (Libra)

The Libran father will be strict, and will pay close attention to their children’s education.

Vrishchik (Scorpio)

The influence of Mangal (Mars) makes the Scorpio dads short-tempered and strict. They strongly believe in discipline and would need their kids to be disciplined.

Dhanu (Sagittarius)

People of this Zodiac sign come under the influence of Guru (Jupiter), which makes them great and scholarly fathers. Hence, Sagittarians would want their children to follow in their footsteps.

Makar (Capricorn)

The planet Shani (Saturn) makes people of Virgo believers of justice. Therefore, they raise their children with great moral values.

Kumbha (Aquarius)

It is a very creative Rashi. People of this Zodiac sign are inclined towards arts and music. Therefore, they share their talent with their children.

Meena (Pisces)

Natives of this Zodiac sign are very compassionate, and therefore the people born under this Zodiac sign are fathers with great sensitivity.