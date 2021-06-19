Karnataka Covid-19 Updates: State logs in 5,783 new cases

Bengaluru: On Friday, Karnataka reported 5,783 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 168 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 27.96 lakh and the death toll to 33,602. The positivity rate for the day stands at 4.05 %, while the fatality rate for the day is 2.9 %.

The day also saw 15,290 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 26,25,447. Currently, the state has 1,37,050 active cases.

Among the new cases reported, there were 1,100 fresh cases in Bengaluru Urban, 1,006 in Dakshina Kannada, 551 in Mysuru, 390 in Hassan, followed by others.

Out of the 168 deaths, 39 were from Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru (15), Dakshina Kannada and Ballari (14), Davangere (10), Dharwad (9), followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban topped the list of positive cases with a total of 12,03,063, followed by Mysuru 1,60,944 and Tumakuru 1,13,359. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 11,13,808, followed by Mysuru 1,50,619and Tumakuru 1,08,276.

As many as 1,42,498 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, With this, the total number of tests rose to 3,23,93,253.

The state has vaccinated as many as 17,960,116 residents so far.