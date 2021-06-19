Police bust narco-terror module, recover heroin worth 45 crore rupees

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police busted a narco-terror module and arrested 10 terror associates. The police conducted a search operation in Baramulla after getting specific inputs about the module. Police recovered 5.5kg of heroin worth Rs.45 crore and also arms and ammunition.

Also Read; ‘Post-poll violence in Bengal the worst one ever seen since Independence’

‘ We have received information and on the basis of that information we had laid specific checkpoints we were successful to apprehend certain people and we made some recoveries from them. In further investigation and interrogation of those people, we were successful in busting a big narco terror module that was operating from different places in UT as well as in some parts outside the UT. On the basis of investigations, we arrested 10 people and ceasing 5.5 kg of heroin 10 grenades and 4 pistols with 4 magazines and 20 rounds beside some vehicles. Our teams are also in Jammu and they have too made some arrests this all was a joint operation,’ said Rais Bhat, Senior Superintendent of Police.