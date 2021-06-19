Sputnik V on hold-Manipal hospital postpones vaccination drive

Bengaluru: Sputnik V, the much-awaited Russian vaccine arrived in Bengaluru and Manipal Hospital became the first and only health care provider in Karnataka to launch the pilot vaccination drive.

Nearly 50 people had registered and about 20 individuals had arrived at the center to receive their vaccination. However, the beneficiaries were told that the drive has been cancelled, as stocks for the second dose hadn’t arrived. Due to a shortage of second dose supplies, vaccination had to be postponed.

The Manipal hospitals said, ‘It is unfortunate that owing to the unavailability of dose 2 stocks of Sputnik V, we had to postpone the commercial launch of the vaccine at our facility. Unlike other vaccines, Sputnik comes with two different vaccines for doses 1 and 2 and it is highly recommended to be administered with an interval of 21 days.’

The hospital informed that there was a technical snag, and until the second doses arrive, they cannot administer the first dose. Sputnik V differs from Covishield and Covaxin. The two doses of Russian-made vaccines are different from one another.

‘We arrived at a decision of postponing the vaccination drive until we manage to store an adequate amount of second doses of Sputnik to avoid any risk factor. We are exploring various options to reschedule the vaccination drive of Sputnik V for the general public at the earliest,’ it said

According to Dr. HM Prasanna, President of Private Hospitals and Nursing Home Association, with the change in vaccination plan, the government should also ensure in procuring and supplying Sputnik V to private hospitals. The new policy requires the Central Government to purchase 75% of all vaccines produced by Indian vaccine makers and distribute them free to the states, while the remaining 25% can be purchased by private hospitals at capped prices.