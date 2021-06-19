State government lifts lockdown restrictions

Hyderabad: Telangana state government decided to lift the lockdown restrictions imposed in the state. The decision was taken as the coronavirus cases decreased in the state. Lockdown will be lifted from June 19. The night curfew imposed in the state is also removed.

‘The number of corona cases in the state, the percentage of positivity has dropped significantly and the corona has come under complete control, the decision was taken after reviewing the reports provided by the medical authorities to lift the lockdown to this extent,’ tweeted CMO.

Till now, 610,834 coronavirus cases were reported in the state. The death toll is at 3546. In the last 24 hours, 1417 new cases and 12 deaths were reported.