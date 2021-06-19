DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWS

‘The Flying Sikh’ dies after a long bout with Covid-19

Jun 19, 2021, 08:18 am IST

Chandigarh: The legendary sprinter Milkha Singh, better known as the Flying Sikh, died on Friday at 11.30 pm due to post-Covid complications at the PGI, Chandigarh. He was 91.

The former Olympian tested positive on May 20 and was admitted to a private hospital on May 24.after developing pneumonia.  He was discharged on May 30 but had to be admitted to the ICU at the PGI Covid Hospital on June 3 due to plunging oxygen levels. Singh was transferred to the medical ICU after testing negative on June 13. On Friday, his condition began to deteriorate, as complications including a fever and a drop in oxygen saturation level set in.

His son, Jeev Milkha Singh, said in a statement,  ‘It is with extreme sadness that we would like to inform you that Milkha Singh Ji passed away at 11.30 pm. on the 18th of June 2021. He fought hard but God has his ways and it was perhaps true love and companionship that both our mother Nirmal ji and now Dad have passed away in a matter of 5 days. We are deeply indebted to the doctors at PGI for their valiant efforts and the love and prayers we received from across the world and from yourselves.’

The entire country paid glowing tributes to him. Prime Minister Naredra Modi and other politicians tweeted their condolences.

 

Nirmal Kumar, Milkha Singh’s wife and former Indian women volleyball team captain, died on June 14 due to complications related to Covid. Since he was admitted to the ICU at the PGI, he was unable to attend his wife’s cremation.

