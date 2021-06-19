UAE imposes entry ban on passengers from three countries

Dubai: UAE has imposed an entry ban on passengers from three more countries. Travellers from Liberia, Sierra Leone and Namibia are the unlucky ones. This was announced by General Civil Aviation Authority and the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management.

The new restrictions will apply on all flights of national and foreign carriers, as well as transit passengers coming from these countries. Flights to these countries will operate as usual. Also, Transit flights coming to the UAE and heading to these three countries will not be affected.

Only UAE nationals, their first-degree relatives, diplomatic missions accredited between the UAE and the three countries, including administrators working in the embassies of the UAE in these countries and the embassies of the three countries in the UAE are exempted from this rule. A PCR test at the airport is compulsory and so is the mandatory 10-day quarantine. They will also need to undergo tests on the 4th and 8th days of entering the country.