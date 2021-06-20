COVID-19 vaccine: Zydus Cadila likely to seek emergency approval next week

India’s popular pharmaceutical company Zydus Cadila, will most likely apply

for licence next week. The licence seeking emergency use authorisation for its Covid-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D will be submitted before the Drug Controller General of India, as per sources.

The ZyCoV will hold the record of being the world’s maiden DNA vaccine and the fourth to be available in India, subject to approval first.

‘The analysis of the phase-three trial data is almost ready and the company has informed the government that it could apply for emergency use licensure for its Covid-19 vaccine next week,’ the source said.

The vaccine will also be tested on children belonging to the age group of 12 to 18 years, apart from people belonging to other age groups. ZyCoV-D will be a three-dose vaccine and has to be administered intradermally. It can be stored at two to four degrees Celsius.

‘When Zydus-Cadila comes for licensure, hopefully in the next week, maybe we have enough data to take a view on whether the vaccine can be given in children also,’ the source added.

This indigeniously developed DNA vaccine is India’s first and something to be proud of.