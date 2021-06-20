First green fungus case reported in Punjab

Chandigarh: On Saturday, Punjab reported its first confirmed case of green fungus in a recovered Covid-19 patient at a private hospital in Jalandhar. As per the reports, the patient is under observation and remains unstable. The state had previously reported a suspected case of green fungus, but the reports couldn’t be confirmed due to insufficient data.

According to reports, a 62-year-old man from Rayya in Amritsar, who complained of a cough and was admitted to the Sacred Heart Hospital a few days ago, was found infected with green fungus yesterday. Doctors initially believed he had tuberculosis, but after further investigation, they discovered that he had green fungus.

Speaking to the media, Dr. Paramvir Singh, Jalandhar Civil Hospital’s District Epidemiologist, said, ‘We have received our first confirmed case of green fungus. The patient had recovered from COVID, he is under observation, can’t say stable though. There was another case before, but it was unconfirmed.’

‘It was shocking to us that after black fungus, now green fungus infection is a cause of worry,’ said a doctor in the hospital.

Around three months back, the patient got infected with Covid-19 and was treated at a private hospital in Ludhiana, where he was on oxygen supply for a long period. Post-Covid he contracted a cough and other difficulties and then had to be admitted to a Jalandhar hospital.

As per the reports, the patient has been experiencing several types of symptoms, including coughing, shortness of breath and chest pain.