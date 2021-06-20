Hyderabad to restart Metro services from June 21

Hyderabad: With Covid-19 restrictions lifted in Telangana, the Hyderabad Metro Rail will resume its operation from 7 am to 9 pm starting from June 21.

On Saturday, the Telangana Cabinet completely lifted the Covid-19 lockdown that was imposed after the cases rapidly increased. The decision was made after the health department submitted a report stating that COVID-19 cases in the state were completely under control.

‘The Hyderabad Metro Rail will now operate from 7 am (first train) to 9 pm (last train from respective stations), reaching all terminating stations around 10 pm, with COVID-19 Safety protocol in place,’ the Hyderabad Metro Rail said in a statement.

Passengers were further advised to strictly follow Covid protocol, wear face masks, maintain social distance and sanitize their hands regularly. ‘Passengers are requested to cooperate with security personnel and staff of Hyderabad Metro Rail in their efforts towards keeping their journey safe,’ it concluded.

In the last 24 hours, Telangana recorded 1,417 new Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths, the state health department said. There are currently 19,029 active cases in the state. A total of 5,88,259 recovery cases and 3,546 deaths have been reported so far.

The state cabinet has also decided to reopen the schools and other educational institutions from July 1 so that students can resume their physical education.