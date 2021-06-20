‘It is against the interest of students’: Actor Suriya demands cancellation of NEET

Chennai: On Saturday, Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar took to Twitter and announced that the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) is a threat to students. He said that education should be a state’s responsibility and right. The actor insisted that NEET should be abolished and added that it has been wreaking havoc in the future of students from marginalized communities and government school students.

The actor on behalf of his NGO Agaram Foundation which centers on supporting students from marginalized sections has proposed a letter to the high-level panel managed by Justice AK Rajan which was designated by the TN government to study the influence of NEET on medical admissions in the state. The panel will also study the influence of NEET on marginalized students and government school students.

Suriya wrote, ‘It is only imperative that we rightfully keep the government and change-makers informed about the concerns in exams like NEET, if not such common exams can sabotage the future of our children.’ Moreover, he recommended that education should be made a state subject, saying ‘For a country like India that is diverse in language and culture, it is only fair if the education system is in the hands of its state. Through this, we can see a permanent solution. I request all the state political parties to unite and work towards making education a state’s responsibility and right.’

‘Government and government-aided schools are the only able source of education for students from marginalized communities. Of the 40% marginalized students studying in government schools and 25% students studying in government-aided schools in Tamil Nadu — only 20% students avail higher education,’ added the actor in his statement.

According to the actor, common exams such as NEET deny students from marginalized and government schools of availing good education. Students from marginalized communities who dream to become doctors will be critically hurt by the implementation of NEET.

The high-level panel examining the impact of NEET has encouraged the public to write their opinion on NEET admission to [email protected]