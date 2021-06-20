Man arrested for allegedly killing girl for rejecting his proposal

Andhra Pradesh: Police have arrested the 21-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh’s Kadapa district, on Friday, who had allegedly killed a 19-year-old girl by slitting her neck, after she refused his love proposal. The incident happened around 4.30 pm on Friday in Chintala Cheruvu village of the district.

According to Sub-Inspector Chandrasekhar, Badvel Rural Police Station, the accused has been identified as Charan. ‘He was following the girl named Sirisha for a long time. However, the girl rejected his proposal. On Friday, Charan followed the girl and slit her throat,’ Chandrasekhar told reporters.

The accused was beaten up by the villagers after the incident and was taken to the hospital. ‘The villagers, including the kin of the victim thrashed the accused. He has been admitted to Badvel government hospital,’ Chandrasekhar added.

The girl’s body was shifted to the government general hospital by the police. Legal procedures are to be complied with.