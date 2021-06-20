‘Passengers Alert’: IRCTC launches major changes for online railway booking

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched a major change in railway ticket booking. IRCTC has upgraded its website and payment gateway named ‘IRCTC-ipay’. Hence, from hereafter passengers who book railway tickets through IRCTC-ipay, will get their refund immediately after they cancel it.

Know how to book tickets through IRCTC-ipay:

> Open the IRCTC website (www.irctc.co.in)

> Fill journey related details

> Select the train

> Log into the website using your credentials

> Enter passenger details

> Select mode of payment. Here passengers will have to choose the IRCTC ipay option

> Click on Pay and Book > Enter your credit card/debit card/prepaid card/UPI details

> After payment, the ticket will be immediately booked and the confirmation will be sent through an SMS and email.