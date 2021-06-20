State government imposes curfew from June 22 to 29

Dehradun: Uttarakhand state government imposed corona curfew in the state from June to June 29. The curfew will be imposed with some relaxations. The decision was taken as the daily number of coronavirus cases surged in the state.

‘Old SOPs to be followed with some changes. People from Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi are now allowed to visit Badrinath, Kedarnath and Gangotri-Yamunotri, respectively, only with a negative RT-PCR report,’ said Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal.

As per the new guidelines issued, all hotels and restaurants will be allowed to operate with 50% capacity from 6 am to 10 pm. Bars will also be allowed to open. Also, people from Chamoli, Rudraprayag, and Uttarkashi districts will be allowed to visit Badrinath, Kedarnath and Gangotri-Yamunotri respectively from July 1.

220 new coronavirus cases and 9 deaths were reported in the state in the last 24 hours. At present, there are 3,220 active cases. So far, the state has reported 3.38 lakh cases and 5099 deaths.