Three killed as building collapses

Bikaner: In a tragic incident, at least three workers were killed and 5 others were injured as an under-construction building collapsed on Sunday. The accident took place in the Ganga Shahar police station area in Bikaner district in Rajasthan.

Eight labourers were trapped under the debris of the building collapse. Rescue workers recovered them under the debris. However, three of them died while being rushed to the hospital. Other injured persons are being treated at a hospital in the city. The rescue operation is still being carried out at the site.