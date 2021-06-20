Unvaccinated employees must do antigen tests every week; new rule by a Gulf country

Doha: The Ministry of Public Health in Qatar has announced that all unvaccinated employees in the country should undergo antigen tests every week. Employees can approach private health care facilities in the country for this. The new decision was announced as the country launched the second phase of unlocking from Friday.

Only people with health problems will be exempted from this rule. Rapid antigen tests were approved for use by the Ministry of Public Health at the end of May, with the price in private healthcare facilities set at QR50. Anyone who tests positive by rapid antigen test must immediately have a PCR test done to confirm an infection.

Also Read: This country extends suspension of flights from India, Brazil and South Africa

A massive vaccination drive was earlier launched in the country. As per the latest updates, about 69% of the total population has received at least one dose of vaccine.