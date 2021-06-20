WTC Final: India all out for 217

Southampton: In cricket, the ‘Team India’ were all out for 217 in their first innings against New Zealand on the third day of the World Test Championship final at Southampton. New Zealand has scored 36 runs without losing any wickets. At present, openers Devon Conway (18) and Tom Latham (17) are batting for the hosts.

Earlier, New Zealand had won the toss and opted to bowl first. The first day of the match was washed out due to rain and bad weather. For India, Ajinkya Rahane scored 49 runs in 117balls. Skipper Virat Kohli was out after scoring 44 runs. R Ashiwn scored 22 runs.

Brief Scores:

India 1st Innings: 217 all out in 92.1 overs (Virat Kohli 44, Ajinkya Rahane 49, Rohit Sharma 34; Kyle Jamieson 5/31, Neil Wagner 2/40, Trent Boult 2/47).

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult