Actress Radhika Madan shares her innovative workout plans

During the lockdown, celebrities have come up with innovative ways to work out. They are not allowing any hindrances to slow them down. However, Radhika Madan has taken things to a whole new level. Recently, the Angrezi Medium actor posted a video of herself doing crunches in the pool. Yes, you’ve read correctly.

She wore a faded orange crop top and paired it with white shorts. She shared it and wrote: ‘Workout nahi miss karne ka!’

If you are planning to do this–not in a pool but at home–here’s how you can go about it.

Method:

1. First, lie on your back with both your feet on the floor. Keep some distance between them.

2. Bend your knees. Put your arms across your chest.

3. Inhale and contract your abs.

4. After this, lift your upper body while exhaling.

5. Ensure your neck and head are relaxed.

6. Repeat this while taking note of the breathing detail.

Benefits

Crunches help in building muscles. It is also one of the most popular forms of exercise for those looking to get abs. It strengthens the core.

If you’re just starting out, you can take it easy. And then graduate to three to four sets of 10 to 12 repetition.