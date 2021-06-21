Amitabh Bachchan shares final page of Milkha Singh’s autobiography, calls it ‘an inspiration’

Bollywood veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan recently took to his social media handle to pay tribute to the athletics legend Milkha Singh, who succumbs to Covid-19 on Friday.

On Sunday, Bachchan shared on Twitter the last page from Milkha Singh’s book, The Race of My Life: An Autobiography, and captioned it ‘the last page of Milkha Singh’s book… An inspiration for all..’

The following is an excerpt from the page: ‘My final words would be: life as a sportsperson is hard, and there will certainly be times when you might be tempted to quit, or take shortcuts– but remember there are no shortcuts to success. At such times you should try and derive inspiration from this Urdu couplet: Mita de apni hasti ko agar koi martaba chahe, ki dana khak mein mil kar gul-gulzar hota hai… Destroy your entire existence if you want to reach the zenith, ‘cos a seed has to become one with the dust to sprout and blossom into a flower.’

T 3941 – The last page of Milkha Singh's book .. An inspiration for all .. pic.twitter.com/lGBfOezsEB — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 20, 2021

The Flying Sikh, Legendary Indian athlete Milkha Singh, breathed his last on June 18 in a Chandigarh hospital. He was 91. His wife and former India women’s volleyball captain Nirmal Kaur succumbed to Covid-19 on June 13, five days before the legend’s demise.