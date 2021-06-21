Amul pays tribute to India’s legendary sprinter Milkha Singh with a topical

Amul paid tribute to India’s legendary sprinter Milkha Singh in their latest topical.

India’s leading dairy brand shared the topical on Twitter with the caption, “Itihaas ho kalam se nahin, kadam se likha,” meaning the sprinter created history “not with his pen, but with his steps”.

“The Flying Sikh,” Milkha Singh had passed away on June 18 due to Covid related problems. He was 91. His wife Nirmal Kaur, former national volleyball captain, passed away on June 13, also due to Covid -19 complications.

Many people including celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to the legend.

A legacy that inspired a whole nation to aim for excellence. To never give up and chase your dreams. Rest in Peace #MilkhaSingh ji ?. You will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/IXVmM86Hiv — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 19, 2021

Tribute to the legend “ The ‘#FlyingSikh’ #MilkhaSingh ji. My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha . #RIP? pic.twitter.com/91BzcIFvZM — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) June 19, 2021

How can my generation explain what Milkha Singh meant to us?

He wasn’t just an athlete. To a society still suffering the insecurities of post-colonialism he was a sign that we could be the best in the world. Thank you, Milkha Singhji, for giving us that confidence. Om Shanti ?? — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 18, 2021

A true sporting icon and an inspiration to generations. Rest in peace The Flying Sikh! #MilkhaSingh pic.twitter.com/qoDrsuIiRm — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) June 19, 2021

Actor Farhan Akhtar who played the role of Milkha Singh in the 2013 movie ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ shared an emotional message on Instagram.

Milkha Singh, the legendary Indian track and field sprinter was introduced to sports while serving the Indian Army. He represented India in many international sports events and won many medals for the country. He is the only athlete to win gold at 400 metres at the Asian Games as well as the Commonwealth Games. He was awarded the “Padma Shri,” India’s fourth-highest civilian award, in 1958 in recognition of his sporting achievements.