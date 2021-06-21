Assam Mechanic Turns Old Maruti Swift Into ‘Lamborghini’

Assam: Using limited local resources, a motor mechanic from Assam’s Karimganj district has developed a luxury car. Nurul Haque, a resident of the Bhanga region of Assam’s Karimganj district, transformed an outdated Maruti Swift into a sports vehicle that resembles a Lamborghini model.

Nurul said that he had spent around Rs 6.2 lakhs on his project and always desired to drive a Lamborghini sports vehicle. ‘It was my dream to make and drive such a luxury car. I love Lamborghini cars and finally, I have modified an old Maruti Swift car into my dream car,’ the 30-year-old Nurul Haque said.

He decided to create his own version of the Italian luxury automobile by customising the engine of an old Maruti Swift car after the first wave of Covid-19 lockdown caused him to languish at home with no employment.

‘For the past eight months, I have been engaged in my project. The total expenditure of my project is around Rs 6.2 lakh,’ Nurul said, adding, ‘I began by watching YouTube videos to create components of a Lamborghini model. I know how much a Lamborghini costs. But driving that sort of automobile had always been a goal of mine, and I’d finally made it.’

After posting images of his modified automobile on social media, Haque has become a local celebrity. Many individuals have visited his garage in order to snap selfies with the car.

Nurul Haque also stated that his next ambition is to create a customised replica of another premium sports car, Ferrari.