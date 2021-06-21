Commodity Market: Gold prices fall sharply

Mumbai: The price of gold edged lower in the commodity market. In the Kerala market, gold prices slipped by Rs.1840 in the last three weeks. The price of sovereign gold fell by Rs.40 per 8 gram to reach Rs.35,120, whereas, on Friday, gold had settled at Rs.35, 200. The latest rates show one gram of gold priced at Rs.4390, lower by Rs.10.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the August gold futures were up by 0.02 % to Rs.46,719 per 10 grams and silver futures dipped by 1 % to settle at Rs. 66,804 per kilogram. Gold has plunged by Rs.1,900 in last three days. Compared to the start of this month, gold rates are down by about Rs.2,700.

In the international market, spot gold prices surged by 0.5% to US dollar 1772.34 per ounce.