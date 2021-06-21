Hina Khan shares a heartfelt note with throwback pics on Father’s Day

Actress Hina Khan wrote a heartfelt note in memory of her late father on Father’s Day, which was celebrated on Sunday. Hina Khan lost her father, Aslam Khan, to cardiac arrest on April 20. It’s been two months since he passed away. The actress from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai took to Instagram to pay tribute to her late father, as well as share some unseen throwback pictures of her with her dad.

Sharing the photos, the actress wrote: ‘Indeed a Father’s Day (Truly)… June 20th, It’s been two months today dad… We clicked these pictures 7 months back and I didn’t let you see these pictures when they were clicked because I wanted to post them on a special day… Never did I think that I will be posting them today You had to see these pictures dad… That’s what we decided.. why? Miss you. Happy Fathers Day Daddy. I love you.’

The actress was devoted to her father and referred to herself as ‘dad’s princess.’ Hina frequently used social media to share photos and videos with her father.

On the work front, Hina Khan was recently featured in the music video Baarish Ban Jaana, alongside Shaheer Sheikh. On YouTube, the video has crossed over 85 million views and is a tremendous success. With Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Hina catapulted to popularity as Akshara. Last year, she made her Bollywood debut in Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked.