I’m sorry times have been tough, papa: Rhea Chakraborty on Father’s Day

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty took to her social media handle to share a heartfelt note for her dad on the occasion of Father’s Day, with a priceless childhood picture with her ‘papa’.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, the actress wrote: ‘Happy Father’s Day to my papa! You are my resilience, you are my inspiration. I’m sorry times have been tough, but I’m so proud to be your little girl. My daddy strongest! Love you papa, Mishti #faujikibeti.’

Rhea’s friends and admirers have shown their support in the comment section of the post. ‘He will be proud of you too. You are someone who has proven to be very strong and who has held her head high and faced the storms bravely,’ one wrote. ‘You’re strong like him. I’m sure he’s More proud to have u as his daughter. Happy Fathers Day To Him More strength 2 u n him,’ wrote another.

Following the demise of her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty got embroiled in a scandal last year. Rhea was charged with abetment of suicide by his father, who blamed her for his death. She was also accused by his relatives of mismanaging his finances. The Narcotics Control Bureau detained Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty, who was eventually released on bail. Her father and mother were also summoned to the police station for interrogation.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rhea will be next seen in Chehre with Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.