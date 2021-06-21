Import of Live Birds: Restrictions eased on five more countries

Kuwait City: A gulf country has allowed the import of live birds from five countries. Public Authority for Agriculture Affairs and Fish Resources (PAAAFR) in Kuwait has announced the decision to allow the import of birds from five countries including Kazakhstan, Italy, Croatia, the Philippines and Finland. The imports of birds from these countries were banned due to bird flu. Earlier, the country had lifted the ban imposed on three other countries – Chile, Australia and Dominican Republic.

The authority imposed a temporary ban on imports of birds from Lithuania, Estonia and Lesotho as bird flu was detected in some of the poultries in these countries.

As per the law in Kuwait, all the poultry products entering the country must pass the conditions set by the Animal Health Department of PAAAFR.