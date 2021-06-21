‘It was brought for a trial’: Sonu rejects reports of buying son Rs. 2.43 crore car

Mumbai: Actor Sonu Sood, who is often praised for his philanthropist work, is now facing the fury of netizens, after reports of buying Rs. 2.43 crore swanky car for his elder son Ishaan on the occasion of Father’s Day came across social media. But, the actor denied the report and said that the ‘car was brought to our home for a trial’.

The actor told the media, ‘There is no truth to this. I haven’t bought a car for my son. The car was brought to our home for a trial. We went on a test run. But that’s it. We didn’t buy the car. Why would I give my son a car on Father’s Day? Shouldn’t he be giving me something? After all, it’s my day!’

Responding to netizens’ feedback to the reports of him gifting Rs. 2.43 crore car to his son, he said, ‘I think 90 percent of the comments below the reports were favorable. They said, if I had purchased a car it’s about time I did something for myself and my family. This positivity and unquestioning love that I’ve got during these months when I have reached out to people with a helping hand are the best gifts I’ve received in my life. No matter how much the skeptics try to influence public opinion against me, my good work won’t be doubted by my well-wishers out there.’ Of late there have been many questions about the sources of Soonu’s charitable resources. He is unfazed. ‘Let them ask the questions. I have the answers for those I am answerable to. The rest I don’t care about. The doubters can’t deter me from my work. I will continue to help the needy.’

When asked about the best Father’s Day gift for him from his two sons, he said, ‘Jokes aside, the best Father’s Day gift my two sons can give me is to spend the day with me. I hardly have any time for them. Now that they’re growing up, they have their own life. So spending the day together is a luxury that I think I’ve earned myself.’

During the second wave of coronavirus, Sonu has been in the front for helping people with medical emergencies.