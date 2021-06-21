King Khan’s epic reaction to Suhana’s Father’s Day post

New Delhi: On Sunday, on the event of Father’s Day, Suhana Khan shared a nostalgic picture of her childhood with her dad, superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The monochromatic picture shows Suhana kissing her father and the pair posing for the camera.

Her message on the picture was simply, ‘Father’s Day’.

The world was drooling over the adorable picture, but everyone’s attention was caught by SRK’s reaction since it was so much cuter than anything else.

He posted the same picture in his Instagram story with the caption, ‘Miss you baby so much that I’m using emojis’, along with a heart and a heart-eyed emojis.

Shah Rukh took to social media a day ago to share an adorable message dedicated to all fathers on Father’s Day.

He wrote, ‘Happy Fathers Day to all fathers. Here’s wishing all parents the most beautiful moments and memories with their ‘lil naughty munchkins.’ ‘

Happy Fathers Day to all fathers. Here’s wishing all parents the most beautiful moments and memories with their ‘lil naughty munchkins’ pic.twitter.com/Z7Y6tJzfKm — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 20, 2021

Currently, Suhana is studying films at New York’s Columbia University and is often seen sharing pictures and videos on her Instagram for her fans. Already having featured on her first magazine cover for Vogue in 2018, she has 1.8 million followers on Instagram. Suhana is already a popular name compared to other star kids.