Market Updates: Asian markets decline

Mumbai: Asian markets slipped down on Monday in the share market. As per market experts, the US Federal Reserve’s new decision created a reflation trade in the Asian markets and a steady rate of dollar index weighed upon the Asian shares.

Asian benchmark indices in Japan, South Korea, India, and Australia also fall sharply. Nikkei in Japan declined by 225 points to 27,980.87 and the Kospi in South Korea lost 1.3% to 3,227.92. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index also lost 1.3%, to 28,427.13. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 declined 1.7% to 7,243.50 and the Shanghai Composite index declined 0.3%, to 3,514.61.

In the commodity market, the US futures slipped down on Friday as copper dropped and the US dollar touched a two-month high. Gold prices stabilized after declining last week. The crude oil prices surged to about US dollar 72 per barrel.