‘Smartphone users alert’: Remove these 8 apps

Mumbai: A cybersecurity team has warned android smartphone users. Quick Heal Security Labs has warned that ‘Joker’ malware has been spotted in eight apps in android phones. The ‘joker’ malware has the capacity to sneak into the phone of the user via the apps. The malware will secretly collect the personal data of the user saved in the phone.

The eight apps that were found with the malware are: Auxiliary Message, Fast Magic SMS, Free CamScanner, Super Message, Element Scanner, Go Messages, Travel Wallpapers, and Super SMS. Quick Heal Security Labs has asked android phone users to remove these apps from their phones.

Google has removed these apps from its Play Store after Quick Heal Security published the report. The report also claims that the malware authors spread these malware applications on the Google Play Store in scanner apps, wallpaper apps, message apps. They can quickly become popular because of their utility use-cases. Users must hence, always download such apps only from developers that they trust.