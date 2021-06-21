Sneh Rana becomes the first Indian to score a half-century and take four wickets in her debut

Playing her first international match Sneha Rana made an outstanding statement with her all-round abilities in the one-off Test against England in Bristol.

On her Test debut, the all-rounder became the first Indian woman and the fourth overall to score a half-century and take four wickets. Rana scored a half-century in India’s second innings after impressive bowling figures of 4/131.

Sneh Rana’s unbeaten knock of 80 was the highest by an Indian, batting at 6 or lower in Women’s Test cricket.

The one-off women’s Test between India and England ended in a draw on the final day, with the visitors defying the home side attack to score 344 for 8 after follow on.

Following on and within verge of defeat on the final day on Saturday, India was rescued by Rana and Bhatia’s stand, the highest 9th wicket stand for Indian women in Tests.

Washington Sundar and Amar Singh are the other two Indians who have achieved this all-round feat in Test cricket. This feat has been accomplished four times in women’s cricket, but this is the first time it has been accomplished by an Indian player.