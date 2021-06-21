Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends marginally higher

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended marginally higher in the Indian share market. BSE Sensex settled 230 points or 0.44% higher to close at 52,574.46. NSE Nifty ended 63 points or 0.40% higher at 15,476.50. 16 of 19 sector gauges compiled by the BSE ended higher. 9 of 11 sector gauges of NSE were also settled higher.

The top gainers in the market were Adani Ports, NTPC, Titan, State Bank of India, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, Hindustan Unilever, UltraTech Cement, HDFC, HDFC Life, UltraTech Cement, Coal India and Kotak Mahindra Bank . The top losers in the market were UPL, Wipro, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Hindalco, tech Mahindra, TCS, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Eicher Motors, Infosys and Cipla.

Meanwhile, the Asian markets were down on Monday. As per market experts, the US Federal Reserve’s new decision created a reflation trade in the Asian markets and a steady rate of dollar index weighed upon the Asian shares.