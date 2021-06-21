Uttar Pradesh raise concerns regarding rise in population

Uttar Pradesh: The Uttar Pradesh State Law Commission has started working on a draft law that will limit the benefits of state government programmes to families with two or fewer children. The legislation is designed to encourage individuals to help with population management in the country’s most populous state.

‘Population is nearing an explosive stage. It is causing other issues too — related to hospitals, foodgrains, houses, or employment. We believe that there should be a check on population. Population control is different from family planning,’ said Uttar Pradesh Law Commission chairman Aditya Nath Mittal on Sunday.

Mittal went on to say that his remarks are not directed at any particular group or that he is challenging citizens’ human rights. ‘We just want to see to it that the government resources and facilities are available to those who are helping in and contributing towards population control,’ Mittal added.

The chairman stated that the draft law, which will be prepared in two months after consultations with relevant stakeholders and consideration of public opinion, will address state government programmes such as subsidies on certain products and services, ration distribution, employment in state government services, and other state welfare schemes such as affordable housing schemes.

Earlier on June 10, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasised the need for population control in reducing poverty. Sarma urged minority community stakeholders to speak with members in order to develop effective population control methods. ‘The government is the guardian of all poor people but the government also requires the support of citizens in reducing poverty and tackling the issue of population growth, which is the primary cause of poverty, illiteracy and leads to lack of proper family planning,’ the CM said.