37% excess rainfall so far this monsoon: India Meteorological Department

New Delhi: The national weather forecasting agency, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has revealed that the country has received 37% excess rainfall during this monsoon season. As per IMD, the country gauged 13.78 cm precipitation against the normal of 10.05 cm till June 21.

‘The cumulative rainfall during this year’s Southwest Monsoon season till June 21 has been excess by about 37% above Long Period Average (LPA),’ a statement issued by IMD said.

Northern parts of the country received 71.3 mm rainfall this season. This is higher than the normal rainfall of 40.6 mm. North India has till date received 76% excess rain, while Central India reported 145.8 mm rainfall against the normal of 92.2 mm, an increase of 58%.

Also Read: Air India makes important announcement regarding flights to Dubai

South Indian states got 133.6 mm rainfall, which is 24% more than normal. The east and northeast parts of the country registered 253.9 mm rainfall against the normal of 224.8 mm during the period.

Southwest Monsoon reached the country in June first week. The rainy season was two days late this year. After touching Kerala, the monsoon covered the rest of the country 7 to 10 days earlier than normal. By next week, the monsoon will cover the remaining parts of the country including parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab.