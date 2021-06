Srinagar: In Jammu and Kashmir, militants killed a police officer working in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police. Militants opened fire at CID inspector Pervaiz Ahmad Dar near his residence at Kanipora area in Srinagar on Tuesday.

The militants fired on him while he was returning home after evening prayers at a mosque. Dar was rushed to a nearby hospital but he succumbed to his injuries.