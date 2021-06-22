Commodity Market: Gold prices shoot up today

Mumbai: The price of gold edged higher in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the August gold futures gained by 0.27% or Rs 126 at Rs 47,200 per 10 grams. Silver Futures slipped down by 0.03% or Rs 17 to Rs 67,745 per kg.

In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold surged by Rs.160 per 8 gram and reached at Rs. 35,280. One gram gold is priced at Rs. 4410, higher by Rs.20. On Monday, the yellow metal settled at Rs. 35,120.

Also Read: Avoiding these mistakes will prevent mild coronavirus infection from turning into severe

In the international market, the price of spot gold remained firm at US dollar 1784.83 per ounce. U.S. gold futures gained 0.1% to US dollar 1,783.90 per ounce. Among other precious metals, the price of silver was up by 0.6% to US dollar 25.95 per ounce, palladium mounted 1% to $2,490.93, while platinum rose 0.4% US dollar 1,037.89.