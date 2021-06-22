Disciplinary proceedings against ex-West Bengal chief secretary initiated

New Delhi: Officials on Monday confirmed that the Centre has initiated major penalty procedures against former West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay for alleged misconduct and misbehavior.

Presently, Bandyopadhyay is an adviser to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and has been asked to respond to a ‘memorandum’, within 30 days, which was sent to him by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) stating the charges, they said.

The former Chief Secretary has been informed of major discipline procedures, which allows the central government to withhold pension or gratuity, or both, either in full or in part, the officials said. Bandopadhyay was assumed to retire on May 31, but his tenure was prolonged by the Centre upon the request from the state government.

The controversy over Bandopadhyay started after the chief minister and he both skipped a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Cyclone Yaas last month. On the same day itself, the Centre called Bandopadhyay back to Delhi, but instead, he chose to retire and was designated as the special advisor to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The latest bone of controversy comes within a month of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party losing to Mamata Banerjee’s TMC in Bengal Assembly elections