Doctor performs ‘wrong surgery’ on a pregnant woman

Hyderabad: Massive protest broke out at the Mother and Child Care at the karimnagar district in Telangana after a doctor performed a ‘wrong surgery’ on a 7-month pregnant woman. The family of the woman identified as Malathy and local BJP leaders protested seeking action against the doctor and staff of the facility.

Narotham Reddy, husband of the victim named Malathy has filed a complaint against the doctor and medical staff of the hospital. His wife, Malathy came to the hospital for her routine medical check-up. After the scanning test, the hospital staff informed her that she has twin babies and so must undergo a stitch of the uterus as protection. But the doctor accidentally cut her belly, after going through a case sheet of another woman. The doctor stitched her belly and inserted a urinary pipe after she alerted about her condition.