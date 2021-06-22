Earthquake of 4.6 magnitude strikes

Ita Nagar: A medium-intensity earthquake measuring 4.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale hit Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday at 10.14 pm. The epicenter of the earthquake was 64 kilometer northeast of Tawang and was at a depth of 70 kilometer.

The tremors of the earthquake were also felt in several parts of Assam. There was no immediate report of causality, injury, or any damage to property.

As per the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the northeastern part of India lies in a high seismic area.