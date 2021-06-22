First look poster of Vijay’s ‘Beast’ released as the star turns 47 today

Vijay, fondly known as Thalapathy, is a popular name in the southern film industry. His forthcoming film, directed by Kolamavu Kokila fame, Nelson Dhilipkumar, has been titled ‘Beast’. The creators of the film announced this on the eve of Vijay’s birthday. The actor will be turning 47 years old on June 22.

Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, ‘#Thalapathy65 is #BEAST @actorvijay @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @hegdepooja #BEASTFirstLook #Thalapathy65FirstLook (sic).’

In his bold avatar, Vijay looked amazing in a white vest with jeans and a rifle. It was indeed a perfect treat for Vijay’s fans as they have been waiting for the release of his new look for some time. Shortly after the release of the first look #HBDTHALAPATHYVijay #Thalapathy65 began trending on Twitter.

It was earlier announced by the production company on their social media profiles that Vijay’s look will be revealed on Monday. They tweeted saying, ‘Can’t wait? Konjam chill pannu maapi! See you tomorrow at Clock face six o’clock #Thalapathy65FLTomorrow @ 6pm #Thalapathy65FirstLook #Thalapathy65 @actorvijay @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @hegdepooja.’

The film ‘Beast’, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, will, apparently, be an action entertainer with a pinch of thrill. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Yogi Babu, Shine Chacko and VTV Ganesh in important roles.

In January 2021, despite the pandemic, the makers decided to release Vijay’s previous film ‘Master’ in theaters, and it ended up being a blockbuster. The fans gathered outside the theaters to witness the star’s aura. Within a few weeks, the film was released also on an OTT platform and attracted a whole new audience around the world.

On the work front, Vijay will soon commence shooting for a Tamil-Telugu bilingual film, to be directed by Vamshi Paidipally of Maharshi fame. It will be Vijay’s Tollywood appearance that has left fans excited.