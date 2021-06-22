Kangana Ranaut wants to change India’s name

Kangana Ranaut demanded on Tuesday that the name ‘India’ be dropped and that the country be renamed ‘Bharat.’ The actor described ‘India’ as a slave name’ in a series of comments on social media. Kangana Ranaut posted on her Koo account that the country cannot progress if it remains a “cheap copy” of the Western world. Kangana has recently started using the in-house Koo platform. She was permanently barred from using Twitter after it was discovered that she had violated the platform’s hate speech policy.

‘India can only rise if it is rooted in its ancient spirituality and wisdom, which is the soul of our great civilization,’ she wrote. The world will look up to us, and we will emerge as a world leader if we increase our urban growth while not becoming a cheap copy of the Western world and remain deeply rooted in Vedas, Geeta, and Yoga. Can we please change the slave name India back to Bharat? She shared a screenshot of her post as a story on Instagram.

In a follow-up post, she continued, ‘British gave us slave name India… which literally means east of Indus River. Really would you call a child small nose or second-born or worse C section? What kind of a name is this? So rudimentary. Let me tell you the meaning of Bharat. It’s made of three Sanskrit words BH (bhav), Ra (rag), ta (tal). Yes, that’s who we were before we were enslaved, the most culturally and aesthetically evolved civilization. Every name has a vibration and the British knew this they not only gave new names to places but even to people and important monuments. We must regain our lost glory, let’s start with the name Bharat.’

Kangana was banned from Twitter in May for sharing incendiary tweets after the West Bengal elections. Recently, she even slammed Instagram and urged her fans to follow her on Koo. ‘I am not interested in your clothes and skin I want to see deeper I want to see your mind and intellect,’ she wrote.