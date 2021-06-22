Modi was more focused on the Bengal election than Covid: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi didn’t take the Covid-19 pandemic seriously in the run-up to the West Bengal elections this year. ‘The prime minister did not take Covid seriously. He was focusing on the Bengal election,’ Gandhi said at a virtual press conference on Tuesday. During the assembly elections earlier this year, political parties staged rallies in the four states and one union territory that went to the polls. With the arrival of the second wave, Covid cases increased in the country.

‘A large part of the second wave of Covid deaths was due to needless reasons, like lack of oxygen,’ Gandhi said on Tuesday. ‘The tears of the prime minister cannot ease the pain of those who lost their loved ones. The second wave of Covid saw patients and their families scrambling for oxygen, hospital beds, and other health supplies amid an acute shortage’, he added.

As PM Modi spoke about the Covid-19 situation in India on May 21, he shed a few tears and remembered those who had sacrificed their lives. ‘The impact of Covid-19 was so huge that many lives were lost despite all efforts,’ he had said. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi released a white paper on the Centre’s Covid-19 management. There was no intention to criticize the government, but rather to prepare the nation for a possible third wave of Covid-19. Rahul Gandhi said, ‘Our intention is to provide the government with information and insights into what went wrong’.