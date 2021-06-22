Popular tourist destination announces quarantine free travel

Bangkok: Authorities in Thailand has launched a model for quarantine-free travel in one of the most popular tourist destination in the country, Phuket. The decision was taken as the tourism sector, which is one of the largest revenue source of the country declined due to travel restrictions. 20% of the total revenue of Thailand comes from the tourism sector.

Thailand has launched ‘Phuket sandbox’ scheme for vaccinated tourists. As per the scheme, all vaccinated tourists can enter the country without undergoing the mandatory two-week’s quarantine. The scheme will begin on July 1.

Earlier, Thailand’s Prime Minister announced that country will be reopened to foreign visitors by October.