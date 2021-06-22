This emirate in UAE provides free vaccine to tourists

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) has launched a new initiative, whereby, all tourists will be vaccinated free of cost in Abu Dhabi. This was reported by a leading UAE daily, quoting an official of SEHA.

As per the new decision, all visit visa holders and tourists arriving in Abu Dhabi from abroad will be provided with a free Covid-19 vaccine. But the visit visas must be issued by Abu Dhabi and not any other emirate. Also, they must have a local phone number to register on the app. Visit visa holders and tourists can book appointments by calling 800 50.

‘Yes, holders of valid visit visas and tourists can take vaccines in Abu Dhabi. They can book through the SEHA application. You can put your Unified Number – the UID number on the visa – to register on the app. They can find it in their passports,’ said a call centre executive of SEHA to the daily.

At present two vaccines are offered by Abu Dhabi-Sinopharm and Pfizer. Tourists can select the vaccines. Abu Dhabi has started providing free Covid vaccines to people living in Abu Dhabi on expired residency or entry visas, including expired visit visas. This was announced on June 11.