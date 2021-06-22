Trainee scientist goes missing in Kalpakkam

A 26-year-old trainee Scientist at the Indira Gandhi Atomic Research Centre in Kalpakkam, Chengalpattu district, went missing on Sunday morning while cycling.

P Sathya Sairam of Andhra Pradesh’s Godavari district was a category I trainee scientist at the Kalpakkam IGCAR. Sairam arrived in Kalpakkam township in February 2020 and stayed in the hostel. According to police, Sairam used to go cycling every day at 5 a.m. and return to his hostel room at 6 a.m. Sairam, who went cycling as usual on Sunday, did not return.

On suspicion, his colleagues went in search of Sairam shortly after noon, but they couldn’t find him anywhere, and his phone remained switched off. They later informed his father, Pasumarthy Nagaeswaran, and after speaking with his friends and family, Nageswaran filed a missing person’s report at the Kalpakkam police station on Monday evening.

The police have opened an investigation and are looking for the missing scientist.