‘You can be a millionaire if you have these unique Rs.5 or Rs.10 coin’

Mumbai: You can become a millionaire overnight if you own a unique Rs.5 or Rs. 10 coin. But it is not as easy. These ‘unique’ coins are extremely rare and are hardly found in circulation today.

As per reports, the 5 and 10 rupees coins must have a picture of Mata Vaishno Devi printed on them. These coins were issued by the government in the year 2002. There is high demand for these special coins. Also, other rare coins which has Queen Victoria’s picture, or British King George V’s picture and likewise printed on them will fetch a million for the owners.

Also Read: ‘No more flash sales’: Government to reform e-commerce rules

The only thing you have to do is to register yourself on the e-commerce platform- Indiamart. After registering, upload the pictures of these rare coins in your possession for an online auction. People interested in collecting these rare coins will contact you. The money that you earn will depend on your negotiating skills.

So start searching for these rare coins and make some money online.