1.6 lakh condoms to be distributed to athletes at Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics will finally begin on July 23, roughly a month from now, after a one-year delay due to the coronavirus pandemic. The games will end on August 8th. 205 countries will compete in the Tokyo Olympics in 2020. While the organizers have done everything possible to ensure the players’ safety, including warning them not to socialize, avoid handshakes, and hug, their time in Japan will be ‘minimized to reduce the risk of infection.’

The organizers of the Tokyo Olympics have also stated that they will provide over 150,000 free condoms to the athletes. They will, however, be given to the athletes upon their departure rather than during their stay.

Since 1988, condom distribution has been a part of the games to raise awareness about sexual diseases such as HIV and AIDS. According to one study, 75 percent of Olympic athletes engage in sexual activity.

However, the doors to intimate scenes in the Olympic games usually do not open until the individuals have completed their respective games’ events. Subsequently, condoms will be provided to the athletes on their departure and not during their stay.